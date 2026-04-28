In Faridabad, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter due to financial distress and dumped the body in Budhia Nala. Police identified and arrested her after a technical investigation.

Gurugram: Police have arrested a woman from Bihar who allegedly killed her own baby girl because of severe money troubles. The little girl, who was just a few days shy of her first birthday, was then thrown into a drain in Faridabad called 'Budhia Nala'.

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The whole thing came to light on Thursday afternoon, around 2:30 PM. Two school kids were crossing a makeshift bridge over the drain when they spotted the baby's body stuck in an iron mesh. They immediately alerted local people and the police. A team from Palla police station reached the spot, took the body out, and sent it to the civil hospital's mortuary.

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Faridabad Crime

At first, the police couldn't identify the baby and thought the body might have floated in from somewhere else. But the Crime Branch team used technical investigation and soon found out that the baby's own mother was behind the crime.

The couple, originally from Madhubani in Bihar, has been living in Faridabad for the last 10 years. The woman works at a garment factory, and her husband is a welder. They also have four sons. The woman told the police that she was forced to take this extreme step because of a severe financial crisis.

She is set to be produced in court on Monday. The police are now investigating further to find out if anyone else was involved and the exact way the crime was committed.

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