Bihar SHOCKER! Upset over not being granted leave for Chhath Puja, ASI shoots self in Patna

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself in the head after he was denied leave for Chhath Puja festivities.

Bihar SHOCKER! Upset over not being granted leave for Chhath Puja, ASI shoots self in Patna shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

 

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself in the head after he was denied leave for Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar. The ASI, identified as Ajit Singh from Bhojpur, was found dead at his barracks near Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan on Saturday. He had a gunshot wound to the head. 

He allegedly shot himself using the revolver of a Special Task Force (STF) jawan stationed nearby.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), City SP Sweety Sehrawat said, "There was a bullet wound on the head of Bhojpur resident Ajit Singh, who was on reserve duty. Prima facie, it appears that the ASI died by suicide. Since the pistol belongs to an STF jawan living nearby, the deceased's family has alleged murder and filed an FIR. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. Investigation is on.”

Ajit Singh’s father, Vinod Singh, alleged that Ajit had been under intense emotional strain following the denial of his leave request for Chhath Puja, one of Bihar’s most significant festivals. 

The family is also suspecting a foul play in Ajit's death and police are conducting investigation from all angles.

Also read: Rajasthan HORROR! Beautician drugged & killed by couple for jewellery theft, body chopped & buried

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam AJR

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam

Rajasthan HORROR! Beautician drugged & killed by couple for jewellery theft, body chopped & buried shk

Rajasthan HORROR! Beautician drugged & killed by couple for jewellery theft, body chopped & buried

If obstacles are addressed, we can go ahead with K Rail: Ashwini Vaishnaw backs Kerala's ambitious project anr

If obstacles are addressed, we can go ahead with K-Rail: Ashwini Vaishnaw backs Kerala's ambitious project

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal anr

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam AJR

Maha Kumbh 2025: Devotees to experience Amrit Kalash, selfie points at Sangam

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown AJR

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown AJR

TASMAC Diwali liquor sales dip: Check district-wise breakdown

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women ATG

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women ATG

Silver Mangalsutra: 7 designs for modern women

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon