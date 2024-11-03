Bihar SHOCKER! Upset over not being granted leave for Chhath Puja, ASI shoots self in Patna

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself in the head after he was denied leave for Chhath Puja festivities.

In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself in the head after he was denied leave for Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar. The ASI, identified as Ajit Singh from Bhojpur, was found dead at his barracks near Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan on Saturday. He had a gunshot wound to the head.

He allegedly shot himself using the revolver of a Special Task Force (STF) jawan stationed nearby.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), City SP Sweety Sehrawat said, "There was a bullet wound on the head of Bhojpur resident Ajit Singh, who was on reserve duty. Prima facie, it appears that the ASI died by suicide. Since the pistol belongs to an STF jawan living nearby, the deceased's family has alleged murder and filed an FIR. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene. Investigation is on.”

Ajit Singh’s father, Vinod Singh, alleged that Ajit had been under intense emotional strain following the denial of his leave request for Chhath Puja, one of Bihar’s most significant festivals.

The family is also suspecting a foul play in Ajit's death and police are conducting investigation from all angles.

