At a protest in Bengaluru, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demanded the immediate sacking of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a criminal case against him. He accused the ECI of acting on the Centre's dictates and said it must only be loyal to the Constitution.

Siddaramaiah Demands CEC's Sacking, Criminal Case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR matter, calling for the registration of a criminal case against him and a formal investigation into his conduct. Speaking at a protest organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) at Freedom Park against the Election Commission of India (ECI), Siddaramaiah asserted that the poll body should remain loyal solely to the Constitution and must not function as an institution that acts on the dictates of the Central government.

'EC Must Be Loyal to Constitution'

"The Election Commission is not an institution that should be loyal to any government or political party. It should be loyal only to the Constitution given by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar. The Election Commission should not be an institution that dances to the tune of the Central Government," said Siddaramaiah.

Alleges Autocratic Functioning, Cites Past Concerns

Referring to the objections raised by the two Election Commissioners, Siddaramaiah alleged that CEC Kumar is functioning in an autocratic manner. He asserted that such developments should not take place within a constitutional institution.

The senior Congress leader recalled that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly raised concerns about widespread vote theft and electoral roll manipulation since the BJP government came to power.

Siddaramaiah noted that Rahul Gandhi had written to the Election Commission about the matter in 2025, adding that when those allegations were raised, CEC Kumar demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation. Siddaramaiah contended that in light of the objections raised internally by two members of the Election Commission themselves, the Chief Election Commissioner has lost the moral right and fitness to continue in office even for a moment. Terming the situation a betrayal of the Constitution and a criminal offence, he reiterated that Gyanesh Kumar must not only be dismissed from service, but a formal criminal case should be registered against him alongside a comprehensive inquiry.

Criticism Directed at PM Modi

Turning his criticism toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah noted that while retirement is generally proposed for others upon reaching 75 years of age, PM Modi alone has been granted an exemption. Alleging that Modi did not assume the Prime Minister's office through an impartial process but reached power through vote theft, Siddaramaiah claimed that a Prime Minister coming to power through indirect means lacks the moral right to remain in power for even a minute.

Concluding his address, Siddaramaiah stressed that continuous public protests and condemnation are necessary to counter these actions, reaffirming his full support for the nationwide campaign led by Rahul Gandhi.