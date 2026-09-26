The Delhi government has established three separate committees to manage preparations for the Ramleela, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja festivals. These panels will coordinate civic arrangements, from security to sanitation, and help organisers get NOCs.

The Delhi government has set up three separate committees to oversee preparations for Ramleela, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja in the national capital. The committees have been formed on the directions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will coordinate arrangements at venues, including security, traffic, sanitation, electricity, medical facilities and other civic services.

The committees will also review and finalise venues for the three festivals and help organising committees obtain necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) through a single-window system at the respective District Magistrate’s offices.

Ramleela Preparations Committee

The committee for Ramleela preparations will be headed by Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh. MLAs Ashok Goel, Anil Kumar Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Sanjay Goel and Sandeep Sehrawat will be its members. The panel will oversee facilities such as drinking water, ambulances, fire services, mobile toilets, cleanliness, fogging, traffic management and uninterrupted electricity at Ramleela venues.

Durga Puja Arrangements

For Durga Puja, the committee will be headed by Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, with MLAs Shikha Roy and Neeraj Basoya and social workers Anjali Bhattacharya, Devdutt Bhardwaj and Arun Mukherjee as members. Apart from basic facilities and security arrangements, the committee will make arrangements for temporary ponds or tanks for idol immersion and ensure that the immersion sites are cleaned afterwards.

Chhath Puja Preparations Panel

Mishra will also head the committee overseeing Chhath Puja preparations. MLAs Abhay Kumar Verma, Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Sandeep Sehrawat and Deepak Chaudhary, along with social worker Santosh Ojha, will be part of the panel. The committee will focus on arrangements at Chhath ghats and venues, including water, sanitation, medical aid, security, fire services, traffic management and power supply.

A Hassle-Free Celebration for Devotees

Chief Minister Gupta said the three festivals are deeply connected with the faith and emotions of people across Delhi. She said the government wants devotees and organisers to celebrate without inconvenience and has directed departments to complete arrangements in advance, with a focus on cleanliness, safety, convenience and harmony.