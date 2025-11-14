As election trends predict a massive victory for the NDA in Bihar, UP Minister Jayveer Singh thanked the people for their trust in PM Modi. The ruling alliance is leading in over 200 seats, poised for a historic return to power.

NDA Expresses Gratitude for Mandate

As the projections predict the ruling NDA's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jayveer Singh expressed gratitude to the people of the state for giving the mandate to form the government with a massive majority. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Thanks to the people of Bihar for trusting Prime Minister Modi and the NDA, and giving the mandate to form the government with a massive majority. Certainly, we will strive to live up to the promises we have made and the expectations that the people of Bihar have from us... The opposition will always make excuses for their defeat."

Election Leads Signal NDA Return

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, leads indicate National Democratic Alliance (NDA) return to the power in Bihar. The ruling NDA's leads has crossed the mark of 200 seats in the projections, as per the Election Commission of India, as of 1.35 pm.

NDA Seat Breakdown

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA lead in a combined total of 203 seats, with BJP leading in 91, JDU in 82, LJP 21, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 1.35 pm.

Opposition's Tally

RJD leads on 25 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 4, while CPI-M lead in 1 seat, taking the total to 34, as per data from the EC at 1.35 pm.

Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

Modi-Nitish Factor Steers Win

The current trends showcase that the people have once again bestowed their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projections suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly.

PM Modi to Address Party Workers

As the NDA surges towards yet another historic victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party workers this evening.

The Prime Minister will address the BJP workers at the party's office in the national capital.

This comes after the NDA is leading in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's popularity driving the surge.

They're poised to break the 2010 record, when the NDA won 206 seats. (ANI)