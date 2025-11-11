HAM(S) president Santosh Kumar Suman expressed confidence in an NDA victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, stating there is a 'storm of NDA'. He appealed for high voter turnout, saying the NDA will form a strong government on November 14.

NDA Confident of Victory

Amid the polling for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, minister and national president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Santosh Kumar Suman expressed confidence in the NDA's victory. Speaking to ANI, Suman said that the feedback from party workers on the ground shows that 'NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai' (there is a storm of NDA).

He said, "The feedback we are receiving from our party workers shows that 'NDA ki aandhi chal rahi hai' (there is a storm of NDA). The impact of the work done by the government is being seen. On November 14, we will celebrate Holi and Diwali together and form a strong government." After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of the elections, he appealed to the electors to cast their votes in large numbers.

"We appeal to people to participate in democracy and choose such a government that can give you peace, and take Bihar forward. Record-breaking voting took place under the first phase of the elections, and this time too, voting of the same kind should happen," he said.

HAM(S) in Key Imamganj Contest

HAM(S) is contesting on six seats, including the high-profile Imamganj constituency, in the second phase. Former Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the seat, is once again testing his party's influence in this key region. HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024, when she won a by-election by a margin of 5,945 votes over RJD's Raushan Kumar after the seat was vacated by Jitan Ram Manjhi's move to national politics.

Officials Encourage Voter Participation

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ambrish Rahul cast his vote along with his wife Shilpi Kumari, and said, "Shilpi and I both used our right to vote, and I appeal to all people of Aurangabad to come out of their homes. It hardly takes 2 minutes to vote. Everyone here whose name is on the voter list should come out and exercise their right to vote."

Healthy Voter Turnout in Second Phase

A healthy voter turnout of 14.55 per cent was recorded in the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls till 9 am, according to the data of the Election Commission of India, which is relatively higher than the 13.13 per cent turnout recorded in the first phase of the polls.

Among the 20 districts, Gaya district recorded the highest turnout of 15.97 per cent, followed by Kishanganj with 15.81 per cent and Jamui with 15.77 per cent, till 9 am. The lowest turnout was recorded in Madhubani with 13.25 per cent. Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors. (ANI)