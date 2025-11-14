As early trends in Bihar's assembly election counting show the NDA leading with over 150 seats, Congress leader Udit Raj took a swipe, stating, "SIR is moving towards success," referencing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

As early trends in counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections showed the ruling NDA well past the halfway mark of 122 seats, Congress leader Udit Raj took a swipe and said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is moving towards success.

In a post on X, Udit Raj wrote, "SIR is moving towards victory (SIR jeet ki taraf badh rahi hai)" SIR जीत की तरफ़ बढ़ रही है । — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 14, 2025

This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was conducted following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

NDA Crosses Halfway Mark in Early Trends

At 10:00 am, NDA was leading at 159 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party's lead on 69 seats and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead in 67 constituencies. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) was leading on 14 seats, with a conversion rate of 53 per cent. JD(U) has maintained a high conversion rate of 70 per cent, with the BJP at a 67 per cent conversion rate.

Mahagathbandhan Trails Behind

Mahagathbandhan was trailing behind, with a lead of just 76 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 51 seats, maintaining a conversion rate of 38 per cent. RJD's allies showed an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress was leading on 17 seats while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading on five seats, with a decent conversion rate of 30 per cent.

Performance of Other Parties and Key Faces

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj was leading on two seats, and AIMIM was ahead on just one seat. Among prominent faces, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing on the Lakhisarai seat, BJP's Mangal Pandey was trailing in Siwan, while JD(U)'s Sunil Kumar was leading in Bhorey.

Counting Process Underway

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process.

Exit Polls and Election Overview

Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win. According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency. (ANI)