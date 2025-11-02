Congress leader Sachin Pilot stated Bihar's youth want change and will vote for the Mahagathbandhan. In response, Union Minister Amit Shah attacked Tejashwi Yadav, warning of a return to 'jungleraj' if RJD comes to power in the state.

Pilot Asserts Mahagathbandhan's Victory, Cites Youth Support

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday asserted that people and youth of Bihar want change, affirming Mahagathbandhan's victory in the upcoming state assembly elections. He noted that the youth of Bihar are pinning their hopes on the names of Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. "The people of Bihar want change. For the last 20 years, the people have been tired of the same government. The youth of Bihar are seeing hope in Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. The current government will be removed, and the Mahagathbandhan government will be formed," Sachin Pilot told ANI.

He further slammed the state government, asking for accountability for "Gunda Raj" and the Dularchand Yadav murder case. "Who is responsible for Gunda Raj. The murder took place in front of the government. Who is responsible for it?," he said.

Amit Shah Warns of 'Jungleraj' Return Under RJD

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, asserting that if Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav manages to become Chief Minister it will mean that three new ministeries - of kidnapping, extortion, and promoting abduction and bloodshed will open up in the State.

Addressing a public rally in Muzaffarpur, Shah recalled that the murder of G Krishnaiah, who was the District Magistrate of Gopalganj in Bihar, by a mob in 1994, highlighted the "jungleraj" under the Lalu Prasad Yadav regime. "During Lalu-Rabri's administration, here in Gopalganj, the DM Krishnaiah was beaten to death; if Lalu's son becomes CM again, then three ministries will be created in Bihar: one to run the kidnapping industry, a second to collect extortion, and a third to promote abduction and bloodshed," Shah said.

Bihar Election Schedule

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)