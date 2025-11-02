Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar for rallies, Devendra Fadnavis praised his bond with the state. The political temperature has soared with the arrest of JD(U) strongman Anant Singh in a murder case just days before the first phase of polling.

PM Modi's Bihar Visit

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Bihar today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised PM Modi's bond with the state's people, stating that both PM Modi and Bihar have a deep relationship and that the people will welcome him warmly. "Bihar resides in the heart of PM Modi, and PM Modi resides in the heart of the people of Bihar. This is a very deep relationship. People will give a very grand welcome to PM Modi in Bihar," he told reporters.

PM Modi, during his Bihar visit today, will address rallies in Arrah and Navada. The Prime Minister will also conduct a roadshow in Patna.

Political Temperature Rises with JD(U) Candidate's Arrest

Meanwhile, the political temperature in Bihar heated up just four days ahead of first-phase polling following the arrest of Janata Dal (United) candidate Anant Singh in connection with the Dular Chand Yadav murder case.

Following his arrest on November 2, Anant Kumar Singh took to Facebook to share a video message expressing "complete faith" in the people's support ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. The video features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!"

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Polls Schedule

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)