PM Modi, campaigning in Bettiah for the Bihar elections, slammed the previous RJD-Congress 'jungle raj,' claiming it made life unsafe for women and shattered youths' dreams. He praised the NDA govt and urged people to reject the 'katta sarkaar'.

PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress's 'Jungle Raj'

Ahead of the second phase of the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bettiah, as part of the NDA's campaign for the upcoming second phase of the elections on Saturday. In the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Bettiah has witnessed the most terrifying form of RJD and Congress's "jungle raj". He further asserted that these "jungle raj" politicians have transformed Champaran, once known for its history of Satyagraha, into a stronghold for thugs and bandits. The Prime Minister further emphasised that it was difficult for women to step out of their homes during the reign of the RJD and the Congress.

"Bettiah, Champaran has witnessed the most terrifying form of RJD and Congress's jungle raj. The jungle raj folks had turned this sacred land of Satyagraha into a stronghold of lathait goons and dacoits. Murders were happening here day in and day out, and it was difficult for sisters and daughters to step out of their homes," said PM Modi.

'Dreams of Youth Shatter Under Goons'

PM Modi emphasised that in places ruled by gangs and extortion, the dreams of the youth get shattered, and the presence of goons halts trade and business.

"I am reminding you of all these things because where the rule of law ends, it is the poor, the deprived, and the suffering who suffer the most first. Where the reign of gangs and extortion holds sway, the dreams of the youth shatter there. Where there is the rule of goons, shopkeeping is ruined, trade and business come to a standstill," added PM Modi.

NDA Brought 'Good Governance', Says PM

The Prime Minister asserted that the people of Bihar have found solace under the good governance of the NDA led by Nitish Kumar. Therefore, maintaining peace and avoiding jungle raj is everyone's responsibility.

"You have seen the good governance of the NDA under Nitish ji's leadership, you have seen peace, and the people of Bihar have found solace. But, keeping this away from jungle raj is the responsibility of all of us. Bihar still needs to be taken to new heights of development," asserted PM Modi.

'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkaar': PM Modi in Sitamarhi

Earlier, Affirming the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in the Bihar elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his "katta" jibe at the Mahagathbandhan, declaring, "Nahi chahiye Katta sarkaar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar."

Addressing a massive rally in Sitamarhi, PM Modi described the atmosphere as "heart-touching" and said it reflected people's clear support for the NDA."The atmosphere we are witnessing in Sitamarhi today is heart-touching. This atmosphere is also conveying the message that - We don't want a Katta government, once again an NDA government," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude while speaking from the "sacred land" of goddess Sita, stressing that her blessings would only help Bihar towards becoming a developed state. "Today, I have come to this sacred land of Mother Sita, seeking your blessings, so it is natural that those days come to mind amidst people filled with such enthusiasm. Only with the blessings of Mother Sita will Bihar become a developed state. This election will determine the future of Bihar's children in the coming years, and the future of your offspring. Therefore, this election is very important," PM Modi said.

Bihar Election Phases and Results

The first phase of the Bihar elections saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)