As NDA leads in Bihar polls, MP Pappu Yadav calls the trends 'unfortunate'. In contrast, BJP's Manoj Tiwari hails the Modi-Nitish duo's development push, saying people rejected the opposition's 'jungle raj'. NDA crossed the majority mark.

Pappu Yadav Calls Trends 'Unfortunate'

As early leads of the Bihar Assembly election began firming up on Friday, Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav voiced disappointment over the emerging numbers, calling the indications "highly unfortunate for Bihar" while accepting the public decision. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We will have to accept this (early trends). This is highly unfortunate for Bihar. I can't say anything to the public, I just welcome their decision, but this is unfortunate for Bihar..."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The counting of votes for all 243 seats of the Bihar Assembly began this morning following a two-phase polling conducted on November 6 and November 11.

BJP Credits Modi-Nitish Duo for Win

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Manoj Tiwari took it as the people of Bihar accepting Nitish Kumar's push for development while rejecting the Opposition's alleged divisive politics. "On one side there is Bihar's zindabad, another side is Tejashwi's Sahabuddin zindabad, so Bihar has decided. That was not just a slogan, Tejashwi Yadav had said that they did jungle raj, and they will continue to do jungle raj, he said 'Sahabuddin amar rahenge'," Tiwari told ANI here.

Highlighting the importance Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to the Purvanchal area, Tiwari highlighted how the Nitish-Modi duo has managed to win the trust of the people through their policies. "This victory shows the trust people of Bihar have on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, this is a win of trust...After becoming PM in 2014, Modi said that until purvanchal area is developed the whole country cannot develop. While Nitish Kumar is a politician which understands people's needs, and that the people get benefits from the fruits of the land, that is the NDA government who has done work, and developed after a long time," he added.

NDA Crosses Majority Mark

Futher, NDA crossed the majority mark and is leading on 197 seats with JD(U) leading in 81, BJP leading in 90, LJP(RV) leading in 20, and HAMS leading in 3 seats.

Janata Dal (United) supporters celebrated outside the party office in Patna as early trends indicated a landslide victory for the National Democratic Alliance in the assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar's Litmus Test

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Nitish Kumar has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every Bihar election in the past over 20 years. (ANI)