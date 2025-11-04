Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA in Bihar, calling CM Nitish Kumar a 'mask' controlled by PM Modi and Amit Shah. He promised an inclusive Mahagathbandhan govt, criticized the Agnipath scheme, and questioned if youth wanted 'jobs or reels'.

'Nitish Kumar a Mask, Remote Control with Modi-Shah': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the ruling NDA in poll-bound Bihar, stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was just the mask of the government while the actual control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also said that if Mahagathbandhan comes to power its government will be inclusive and will take care of all sections of society. Expressing confidence in the Mahagathbandhan government coming to power, he said it will have participation of various sections, including extremely backward classes, backward classes, Dalits, Maha Dalits, minorities, and the general category.

"Nitish Kumar is just the mask of the government while the actual control was with PM Modi and Amit Shah. His remote control is in their hands, and they make him act at their will, just like changing channels with a TV remote," he alleged.

'Jobs or Reels?': Gandhi Questions PM, Slams BJP for Spreading Hatred

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the low cost of internet data in the country and asked if the youth wanted "jobs or reels".

He said that watching reels was the twenty-first century's addiction, like any other addiction.

Gandhi accused the BJP of spreading hatred across the country. "India is the land of love and this country cannot be run on hatred," he said, adding that people of Bihar know it better than anyone else. He referred to his popular slogan, 'nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan'.

Agnipath Scheme Slammed, New University Promised

The Congress leader also criticised the Agnipath scheme, saying that an avenue available to young people to serve the country had been blocked. He pointed out that 75 per cent of Agniveers will be discharged after four years of service.

He said that once the INDIA bloc government is formed at the Centre, Bihar will have one of the world's best universities, on the lines of the ancient Nalanda University, where people from across the globe will come to study.

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar polls will be held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.