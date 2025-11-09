Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in an NDA victory in the Bihar polls, stating record voter turnout shows a rejection of the Mahagathbandhan. He predicted a shock for Rahul Gandhi. Chirag Paswan also predicted a big NDA win.

Giriraj Singh Confident of NDA Victory, Slams Opposition

Ahead of the polling for the second phase of the Bihar elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would be formed with a huge majority. Speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "It is the last day of polling on 11th November, and the voter turnout will be as good as it was on 6th November, and our government will be formed with a huge majority."

He further said that the record voter turnout, especially among women, shows that people have rejected the Mahagathbandhan. "On 14th November, Rahul Gandhi will get an electric shock. Rahul Gandhi virtually selected the Congress candidates for Bihar, and this time, the people here will send him back to Italy. Kharge ji is not able to understand the pulse of the people. Be it Jairam Ramesh, Kharge ji, or Rahul Gandhi, this is change, and the change today has rejected the Mahagathbandhan. Women and the people here have placed their trust in PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. This is change. They have rejected the power and jungle raj of the Mahagathbandhan," he said.

Campaign Concludes for Second Phase

Elections for 122 assembly seats are scheduled on November 11. As the campaign for the second phase of the Bihar polls concluded, Union Minister Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government with a significant margin in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Chirag Paswan said, "The Campaign has culminated on a good note. There is enthusiasm among the NDA. The alliance has supported each other, and we are going to form the government with a big victory."

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)