BJP's JP Nadda attacked the RJD's past rule as a 'dark era' and praised the NDA's development, seeking votes for Nitish Kumar's stability. Congress' Ashok Gehlot retorted, claiming Nitish won't be CM and that the Mahagathbandhan will win.

Nadda Slams RJD's 'Dark Era', Urges Support for NDA

BJP National President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), calling the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi a "dark era" for Bihar. Nadda, addressing a public meeting in Siwan virtually, said that the state had faced setbacks on every front during their rule and urged voters to support Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for continued progress and stability.

"From 1990 to 2005, the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi was a dark era for Bihar; it suffered every kind of loss during that time. It endured every kind of humiliation... But under the leadership of Nitish Kumar for 20 years and 11 years of PM Modi, it has seen its development train back on track," he said.

He urged the people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on November 6, saying their mandate would ensure continued stability and faster growth in the state. "When you cast your vote on the 6th of November, I want to request that this vote is not just for BJP candidates... It's a vote to provide stability to Bihar under Nitish Kumar's leadership and to accelerate development to new heights," Nadda said.

NDA Highlights Development and Poll Promises

Highlighting the NDA government's developmental work, Nadda noted that Bihar has undergone extensive transformation in its infrastructure over the years. "There is a network of roads in every way, be it national highways, state highways, elevated roads, expressways... The first phase of the metro has started in Patna, and the work for the second phase has started," he added.

He also highlighted the BJP's promises for empowerment and job creation, referencing the party's election manifesto. "We have decided to make one crore 'Lakhpati Didis'. We have promised to give employment to one crore youth," he said.

Congress Hits Back, Confident of Mahagathbandhan Win

Meanwhile, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following the release of the NDA's election manifesto, saying that Kumar "knows he won't become Chief Minister this time".

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "Nitish Kumar is aware that he will not become the Chief Minister this time, which is why he is not making any commitments to the public. The new Chief Minister will be decided after the election."

Gehlot further said that Nitish Kumar was "insulted by the BJP" during the manifesto press conference. Expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, Gehlot said that the Mahagathbandhan is "set to form the government in Bihar this time". "Nitish Kumar was insulted by the BJP during yesterday's press conference. The Mahagathbandhan is set to form the government in Bihar this time," he said. (ANI)