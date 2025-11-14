VIP chief Mukesh Sahni urged officials for fair elections, predicting Mahagathbandhan will win over 200 seats in Bihar. He claimed the youth voted for change and employment, accusing the NDA of trying to steal the mandate by distributing money.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and Mahagathbandhan's candidate for Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Mukesh Sahni, on Thursday urged officials to ensure free and fair elections and added that Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar with more than 200 seats.

While addressing a press conference, Mukesh Sahni said, "...I appeal to all the officials in the state that you have taken an oath to protect the Constitution, to conduct fair elections in the country and to save democracy. We appeal to you to work under the resolution you have taken. A lot of public money has been spent in this election... Voting has taken place for a change in Bihar."

He said the youth of the state have voted in hope of employment and development and added, "The youth of the state need change, they need employment... The NDA knew that they wouldn't stick anywhere. The Mahagathbandhan will form the government with more than 200 seats."

NDA accused of 'stealing people's mandate'

He accused the NDA of stealing "people's mandate" by offering money and added that the Rs 10,000 given to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY) was a continuation of such practices. "The work of stealing the people's mandate by distributing money, which used to be done in the darkness of the night, has been done by the government by giving women Rs 10,000. They thought that they would vote for them. But all mothers and sisters know that employment is needed here...," he added.

'Fish-rice' feast for distressed BJP

"We have travelled all over Bihar. We have seen the mood of the people... It is clear that we (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government with good numbers. On the 18th, we are inviting you, and we have also discussed where and what preparations will be made... We have already invited the BJP people to the 'fish-rice' feast because they are in a lot of distress, and we have to make arrangements for that too...," he told reporters.

Vote counting and 2020 results

The vote count in Bihar is scheduled to take place on November 14. The voting was done in two phases on November 6 and Noember 11. In the 2020 polling took place in, three phases took place. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties in NDA, the JD(U) contested on 115 constituencies and secured 43 seats, while the BJP won 74 out of 110 seats it contested. In Mahagathbandhan, the RJD contested 144 seats and won 75, and the Congress won 19 seats out of 70. (ANI)