BJP MP Manoj Tiwari claimed his convoy was attacked by RJD workers in Dumraon. Separately, JDU candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with a murder case in Mokama, just days before the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Alleges Convoy Attack by RJD Workers

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that his convoy was attacked during election campaigning in Dumraon in Bihar by workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In a post on X on Saturday, Tiwari claimed that a group of miscreants attempted to chase his convoy while raising RJD slogans. He added that to avoid any confrontation his convoy sped and left the area. "Just a short while ago, at the Brahm Baba site in Dumraon Ariyav, when people were welcoming the roadshow with candidate Rahul Singh, some people tried to attack us while chanting RJD slogans. To prevent a confrontation, we sped up the vehicle and left. Why such thuggery by RJD in the campaign?" Manoj Tiwari wrote on 'X'. The BJP leader Tiwari revealed details of the incident and informed the Election Commission and the Buxar district administration about the matter.

JDU Candidate Arrested in Murder Case

Meanwhile, with less than a week left in polling for the first phase of Bihar elections, Janata Dal United candidate from the Mokama constituency Anant Kumar Singh was arrested by Patna Police on Saturday night in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

High-Stakes Electoral Battle in Mokama

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Polls Schedule

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.