After the Bihar Assembly elections second phase of voting concluded on Tuesday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday exuded confidence in Mahagathbandhan's victory, stating that the people of the state will "teach a lesson" to the ruling NDA for manipulating their voting rights.

"I will not speak on the exit polls. We will discuss it when the results are out. However, Bihar will teach a lesson because its right to vote has been manipulated... I am sure that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government," she said.

Meanwhile, SP MP Awadesh Prasad affirmed that people of Bihar have made up their minds to make Tejashwi Yadav their Chief Minister as he refuted the claims of exit polls, indicating NDA's win in Bihar. "This exit poll is wrong... I had addressed a public rally. People have made up their mind to remove the BJP government... Elections were held for 121 seats in the first phase... We are of the opinion that we will get at least 175 seats," he said.

Exit Polls Predict NDA Return to Power

Earlier on Tuesday, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. They predicted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on November 11. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, and others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Record Voter Turnout as State Awaits Results

The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 66.91 %. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.08%.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)