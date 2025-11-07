MGB's Mukesh Sahani dismisses NDA's confidence in Bihar polls, stating their happiness over voter turnout will be short-lived. He alleged EC data is misleading due to vote cuts and asserted that Bihar's unemployed youth are with MGB for change.

Sahani questions voter turnout, predicts MGB win

Vikasheel Insaan Party and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy Chief Minister's face Mukesh Sahani took a dig at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, saying that the alliance "can be happy for a few days" on seeing the nearly 65% voter turnout in Bihar's first phase of polls, but the youth of the state have already called for a change.

Sahani's comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in an NDA victory, saying that the higher voting percentage indicates an NDA wave in Bihar.

Sahani also criticised the Election Commission's data itself, saying that if takes in the removals from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, the "historic" voting percentage has remained the same since last time. He alleged that the SIR has cut "atleast 20 thousand of votes" in each constituency.

"Let NDA be happy after seeing the voting percentage for a few days. Let them be happy. However, the voting percentage has not increased; the pattern remains the same as before. With atleast 20 thousand of votes cut in each constituency being cut, accounting for that has the percentage increased? Let them (NDA) burst crackers for a few days," the VIP founder told reporters here.

Claiming that the "unemployed youth of Bihar" stands with the MGB alliance, Shahani reiterated a victory of the alliance will be announced on November 14, when vote counting is set to take place.

"Mahagathbandhan is determined to form a government. Bihar's unemployed youth want change, they all are standing with Mahagathbandhan. No matter how much money they distribute, try to make friends, whatever helicopter they come in, it doesn't matter because all the families know if ther childrend don't have a job it is because of Nitish and Modi ji," he said.

PM Modi confident of NDA wave

Earlier on November 6, after the voting for the first phase of elections was completed in the 121 constituencies, the Prime Minister claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had gained a massive lead.

"In the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has gained a massive lead. Along with this, its wave is visible everywhere in the second phase as well. Amid this enthusiasm of the public and the masses, tomorrow afternoon around 1:45 PM, I will have the good fortune to communicate with my family members in Aurangabad, and around 3:30 PM in Bhabua," he wrote on X.

PM Modi is set to hold election rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabua constituencies in Bihar.