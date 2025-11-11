As Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections begins, Jan Suraaj expressed confidence in a 'historic' voter turnout. PM Modi also urged citizens to vote in large numbers. The phase will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates across 122 seats.

Jan Suraaj Hails 'Historic' Voter Turnout

As polling commenced for the the second phase of 2025 Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj spokesperson Vivek Kumar on Tuesday expressed confidence in the party giving people a choice this election, and saying how the 'historic' voting percentage has been a "celebration of democracy." "This time, the people of Bihar have an alternative, and in the first phase of elections, the people of Bihar voted in large numbers. This is a celebration of democracy," the Jan Suraaj spokesperson told ANI.

He further expressed confidence in the second phase, which commenced earlier today morning. "The voting percentage will be even higher than the first phase of elections," he added.

Condoles Delhi Blast

He also condoled the loss of lives in the Delhi blast which took place on Monday night, calling for a proper investigation and strict action for those responsible. "This incident is very sad...The Central government should carry out a proper investigation and take action against those responsible for the incident," he said.

Second and Final Phase of Polling Begins

Earlier today, the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections commenced across 122 seats in 20 districts. This phase will determine the fate of 1,302 candidates, including some senior leaders from the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

PM Modi Urges Citizens to Vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to citizens in Bihar to create another record as voting for the second phase of assembly elections begins.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister urged first-time Gen Z voters to exercise their franchise and encourage others to do so. "Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote but also inspire others to do so," PM Modi said.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.