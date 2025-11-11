Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor downplayed the Delhi blast's impact on Bihar elections, urging voters to focus on state issues like education and employment and not be terrified, assuring that security is being handled by the government.

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday morning asserted that the voting in Bihar should focus on the state's issues, downplaying the heightened security measures in the state following a blast in Delhi, in which 8 people were killed. Speaking to ANI, Kishor argued that things like the Delhi blast near the Red Fort may 'sometimes happen' during elections, and people in Bihar needn't get terrified.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Extending support to the government, he said that the people of Bihar and the country have elected leaders to Parliament to ensure security. He emphasised that security is being handled by the elected government and assured that all necessary actions will be taken. Voting is currently underway in Bihar's second and final phase of assembly elections "Such things are occasional during elections. There's no need for the people of Bihar to be terrified by this. It's an election in Bihar. Voting should be based on Bihar's issues. For security, the people of Bihar and the country have elected people to Parliament. We all stand with the government and Parliament. The government will take whatever action is necessary," Kishor said.

Kishor's Appeal to Voters

He appealed to the voters to break the record set in the first phase today, creating a "new system" in Bihar that provides education and employment. He warned that making a "mistake" by voting for the same system will lead to "spending five years with the corruption that troubles you". "I appeal to the people of Bihar to break the record turnout of the last phase today. Vote for change in Bihar. Vote for your children's education and employment. Vote in even greater numbers than you did in the first phase so that a new system is created in Bihar on November 14. A system that provides education and employment for your children. If you make a mistake today, if you miss it today, you will have to spend the next five years with the same system that plagues you, the corruption that troubles you. I am going to vote today," Kishor said.

Heightened Security in Bihar

In the wake of the Delhi blast, security measures have been heightened across various districts in Bihar for the second phase of the assembly elections, which began this morning. Security personnel deployed at a polling station in the Bhagalpur assembly constituency, which will witness a direct contest between the Congress's Ajeet Sharma and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rohit Pandey.

Delhi Blast Investigation Underway

Delhi police officials, along with a team of National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA), are currently investigating the scene of the Delhi blast, lifting traces of the explosives from the car.

Police Official's Statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Raja Banthia, said that it "won't be right to say anything conclusively," as the investigation is still ongoing. "We have registered an FIR under UAPA, the Explosives Act, and the BNS under the Kotwali police station. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is present at the scene of the crime, and the NSG team is also on site, searching the area and examining evidence. As of now, an investigation is going on; it won't be right to say anything conclusively," the DCP North told reporters near the blast site.

CCTV Footage Examined

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area, according to sources. According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Responds

Speaking to ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. "I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately, and we will present the results to the public," Minister Shah said.

Details of the Explosion

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha had earlier stated that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near the Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, damaging nearby vehicles. (ANI)