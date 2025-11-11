Bihar Minister and BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad is confident of winning the Katihar seat again. He credited the NDA's 'double-engine' government for development in the constituency, which he has represented for nearly two decades.

Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tarkishore Prasad has expressed confidence in winning the Katihar seat which went to polls on the second phase of Bihar assembly elections on Tuesday, saying that with the "blessings" of the locals he will be able to continue serving the people, which he has been doing for the last two decades.

"With the blessings of people I will win once again and serve the people fo Katihar," he told ANI here.

NDA's Development Work in Katihar

Praising the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) double engine government bringing in development for the state, he highlighted how his constituency, Katihar has been transformed.

"Voters of Katihar have given me the opportunity to serve the people since November 2005 till date. The double-engine government is doing development for the state and the country. We have been doing development works on the soil of Katihar and it has transformed," the BJP candidate added.

Katihar: A BJP Stronghold

Constituency number 63, Katihar commenced its polling Tuesday morning on the second phase of the Biahr assembly elections. Four-time incumbent and BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad is set to contest against Saurabh Agarwal, candidate of Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is a Mahagathbandhan ally.

Under the Katihar district, the assembly constituency is part of No 11 Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. Typically known as a stronghold of the BJP, Prasad has won the previous four elections with a comfortable vote share, getting more than 40% every time.

Bihar Elections: Second Phase Polling Details

In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third gender voters will also cast their vote in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)