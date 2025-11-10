LJP chief Chirag Paswan expressed confidence in the NDA forming a strong government in Bihar, citing public faith in the 'double-engine' model. PM Narendra Modi also praised BJP workers, calling them the pillars who will ensure the NDA's victory.

Chirag Paswan Confident of Strong NDA Government

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan expressed optimism about the NDA's chances of forming a strong government in Bihar, following the peaceful conclusion of the election campaign. Speaking to the media in Patna on Sunday, Paswan credited the efforts of party workers and the public's faith in the double-engine government for the NDA's prospects. "I am happy that the election campaign in Bihar has concluded in a very peaceful manner. Everyone has put in their full effort and hard work based on their capacity, taking their messages to the public... Somewhere in the minds of the people of Bihar, there is faith in our double-engine government... I believe that we are going to form a strong government," Chirag Paswan told reporters on Sunday.

The election campaign saw intense rallies and speeches from top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who pitched the election as a choice between "Jungle Raj" and "Vikas" (development). The campaigning for phase two of the Bihar assembly elections came to a halt on Sunday evening ahead of polling on Tuesday.

PM Modi Praises Party Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts and enthusiasm of BJP workers participating in the party's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' initiative during the Bihar Assembly election campaign, calling them the "very pillars" who will ensure the BJP-NDA's success.

Sharing ANI Digital's X post, PM Modi highlighted the dedication of grassroots workers who are driving the campaign's momentum across the state. "During the Bihar Assembly Election campaign, the enthusiasm and zeal of our workers in the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' program were worth witnessing. These workers of ours are the very pillars of the organisation who ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA. I am confident that this time too, we will see splendid results of their hard work and dedication in Bihar," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Bihar Election Details

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. Elections for 122 assembly seats in the second phase are scheduled on November 11. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be announced on November 14. (ANI)