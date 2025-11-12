BJP MP Jagadambika Pal is confident of an NDA win in Bihar, citing a record voter turnout of 66.91%. Exit polls support this, predicting a clear majority for the NDA, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan is expected to fall short.

BJP Confident of Win Citing High Turnout

As voting concluded for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagadambika Pal expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to form the next government in the state, citing the record voter turnout as a decisive indicator.

The second phase of polling in Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout of 68.76 per cent, the highest in the state's electoral history. With 65.08 per cent votes cast in the first phase, the overall polling percentage across the two phases reached 66.91 per cent, marking the highest turnout recorded in Bihar since 1951, according to the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, BJP MP Jagadambika Pal said, "Even before the exit polls, the voting of the first phase made it clear that the NDA will form the government."

Exit Polls Predict NDA Victory

According to the exit polls released on Tuesday, the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar, while they predict that the opposition Mahagathbandhan will fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member State Assembly. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the Assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

People's Pulse Survey

The People's Pulse poll survey allocated 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 seats to the Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight Survey

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj, and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC Survey

The JVC survey predicted that the NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, while others may secure 3-6 seats.

DVC Research Polls Survey

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)