Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) is making a significant impact in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, leading in 20 of 29 contested seats. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA is heading towards a decisive victory, poised for a sweeping mandate in the state.

Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) Makes Strong Comeback

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is showcasing an exceptional performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, as the party is leading on 20 seats out of 29 contested, as of 12:30 PM, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. The LJP(RV) has maintained an impressive high conversion rate of 69 per cent. Chirag Paswan's party is leading on Sugauli, Govindganj, Belsand, Bahadurganj, Kasba, Balrampur, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Bochahan, Darauli, Mahua, Parbatta, Nathnagar, Brahampur, Fatuha, Dehri, Obra, Sherghati, Bodh Gaya, Rajauli and Gobindpur seats.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the 2020 Bihar elections, the LJP(RV), then as the united Lok Janshakti Party, had contested on over 130 seats but secured victory on just one seat - Matihani assembly constituency. However, the MLA later switched to Janata Dal (United). The LJP candidates finished second in nine other constituencies. Despite this, Chirag Paswan's campaign against Nitish Kumar ended up dividing the JD(U) vote, pulling the party's seat count down from 71 in 2015 to 43 in 2020, a drop largely linked to LJP's vote-cutting impact. The LJP had then decided to quit the NDA in Bihar over seat-sharing disagreements with the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and contested on around 135 to 143 seats alone.

NDA Heads Towards Sweeping Mandate

Meanwhile, as counting progresses, projections indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories. The projections suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly.

Seat Tally as of Noon

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 189 seats, with BJP leading in 87, JDU in 75, LJP 20, HAM 4 and RLM 3 as per data from the EC at noon. RJD leads in 35 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M and CPI lead in 1 seat each, taking the total to 50, as per data from the EC at Noon. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.

Nitish Kumar's Political Endurance Tested

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Despite this, the current projections reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.

Modi-Nitish Partnership a Defining Factor

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.