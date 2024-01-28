Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to sack RJD ministers on Sunday?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly set to sack ministers from his alliance partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), signalling a strain in the Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly set to remove ministers belonging to his alliance partner, Lalu Yadav's party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Television news outlets indicated that the decision would be executed on Sunday, marking a visible strain in the Janata Dal-United and RJD coalition.

Bihar Political Crisis: Two government formation scenarios

The discord came to light on Republic Day during a high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna when Kumar attended, but his deputy Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD skipped the function. Kumar engaged in pleasantries with various guests, including BJP's Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.

Insiders reveal that the BJP and JD(U) have reached a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All BJP MLAs in Bihar have reportedly pledged support to Nitish Kumar. The move to replace RJD ministers suggests a potential rupture in the Mahagathbandhan, the grand alliance between JD(U), RJD, and Congress.

Sources state that a JD(U) legislature meeting is scheduled for Sunday, January 28, to address the ongoing crisis. The meeting, set for 10 am, will see Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) members discussing crucial issues.

While there are speculations of Nitish Kumar rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh mentioned that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attempted to communicate with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who was reportedly occupied.

Amid these developments, it appears that Nitish Kumar has passed the point of no return in running the alliance government with RJD and Congress. The 72-year-old Chief Minister is said to be in direct talks with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalize the details of his potential move.

A significant step in this direction is the planned lunch on Sunday, where JD(U) and BJP MLAs will gather at Nitish Kumar's residence. Afterwards, both party MLAs are expected to present letters of support to the Governor.

The ousted RJD ministers may be replaced by BJP representatives, with Nitish Kumar playing a crucial role in selecting a new Deputy Chief Minister. Speculations arise about the possible departure of Nitish Kumar's current deputy, Tejashwi Yadav.

Looking ahead, sources suggest that Nitish Kumar may have a prominent role in the central government after 2025. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, is rumoured to be Nitish Kumar's choice for deputy once again.

The Bihar crisis coincides with a delicate time for the newly formed Opposition bloc INDIA, as members like AAP and Trinamool Congress have declined to share seats with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Nitish Kumar, often referred to as 'Paltu Ram' for his political shifts, has navigated between the BJP, Congress, and RLD since 2013. After breaking ties with the BJP in 2022, he took the initiative to unite all Opposition forces against PM Modi in the upcoming general election. However, recent events suggest a significant shift in Bihar's political landscape.

Bihar Political Crisis: Trying to speak to Nitish Kumar, but unable to connect, says Congress