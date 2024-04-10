Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bihar: Outrage after Bhagavati temple vandalised in Araria; 'XXX' scribbled, mutton cooked in premises (WATCH)

    In yet another unfortunate incident of communal tension, the tranquility of Araria district in Bihar was shattered when a Hindu temple within the premises of Bhaundhar Madhya Vidyalaya was vandalised just before the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

    In yet another unfortunate incident of communal tension, the tranquility of Araria district in Bihar was shattered when a Hindu temple within the premises of Bhaundhar Madhya Vidyalaya was vandalised just before the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri. The desecration of the temple triggered a confrontation between two communities, escalating the situation and necessitating heavy police deployment to maintain peace in the area.

    The incident reportedly unfolded on Sunday when locals discovered that miscreants had damaged the temple dedicated to Goddess Bhagavati. Reports indicate that unidentified individuals entered the temple during a time when the school was not in session.

    Unidentified perpetrators trespassed into the temple premises during this period and committed sacrilegious acts by defiling the sacred idols. Shockingly, they ignited a fire on the hearth and proceeded to cook food within the temple grounds. Suspicions arose that the cooked food might have included mutton, adding to the egregious nature of the offense. Additionally, the vandals left behind graffiti in the form of 'XXX' scrawled on the property, further desecrating the sanctity of the temple. Although this derogatory marking was later removed, the damage and disrespect inflicted upon the holy site remain deeply disturbing.

    The act of sacrilege deeply offended the Hindu community, particularly as it occurred just before the onset of Navratri, a period of devout worship and celebration.

    Speaking with residents of the village, it was revealed that the Hindu community regularly gathers at the temple during Navratri to offer prayers. The desecration of their place of worship during this significant time has left them aggrieved and outraged. The incident also sparked tensions as members of both communities began to assemble at the site on Tuesday.

    Efforts were swiftly made by the authorities to diffuse the escalating situation. The police arrived promptly upon receiving information about the vandalism and worked to disperse the gathering, engaging in dialogue with senior members of both parties to resolve the dispute. The Hindu community formally lodged a complaint with the police, demanding strict action against the perpetrators and urging accountability for the desecration of their temple.

    In response, the Araria Police initiated an inquiry, registering a formal complaint and launching efforts to apprehend the accused individuals. Additionally, the Bihar Police issued a cautionary message urging people to be vigilant against the spread of rumors, which could further exacerbate tensions in the village. Police personnel have established a presence in the area, maintaining vigilance to prevent any further escalation of communal strife.

