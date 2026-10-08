Bihar's Hanslal Gupta has said that he and his father spent Rs 8-9 lakh on his wife's education and police exam preparation. He also alleges she is close to another man, though the claim remains unverified. Police have called it a marital dispute and suggested counselling.

A man has approached police officials in Katihar, Bihar seeking help to save his marriage after alleging that his wife began distancing herself from him after becoming a police constable. Hanslal Gupta, from Kaimur district, claims he and his father spent around Rs 8-9 lakh on his wife Pratibha Vishwakarma's education and Bihar Police recruitment preparation. He says he supported her studies after she expressed a desire to build a career, according to a report by India Today.

Couple met while working in Uttar Pradesh

According to Hanslal, he met Pratibha while working at a petrol pump in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The two developed a relationship and married in 2021. Their marriage was later registered in court in Kaimur in 2024.

After the wedding, Pratibha moved into Hanslal’s family home. He said his parents accepted her and that he and his father helped fund her education and preparation for the police recruitment examination.

Pratibha eventually cleared the Bihar Police constable examination and was posted in Katihar. Hanslal alleges that she started distancing herself during her police training and became more distant after joining duty. He claims she often told him that her work schedule was demanding when he called. He also said that when he travelled from Kaimur to Katihar to meet her, she avoided seeing him.

Husband alleges another relationship

Hanslal later suspected that Pratibha was in a relationship with another man, whom he identified as Rahul Sharma. He claims to have evidence supporting the allegation, though the claim has not been independently verified.

Hanslal further alleges that Pratibha told him she had never accepted him as her husband and accused him of forcing the relationship. Pratibha’s version was not available.

Despite the dispute, Hanslal says he does not want to end the marriage. He wants to reconcile with his wife.

Family meets Katihar police

Hanslal and his father travelled to Katihar and met Pratibha at the police centre. However, according to the family, she refused to return home with them.

The family then submitted a written complaint to Katihar Superintendent of Police Parichay Kumar, alleging that the marital dispute was connected to Pratibha’s alleged relationship with another man.

The SP declined to initiate legal action against the constable, describing the matter as a private marital dispute. He indicated off camera that the couple could be referred for counselling at the women’s police station.

Hanslal and his father are now hoping that counselling can help settle their differences and save the marriage for now.