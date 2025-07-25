A man in Bihar's Madhepura district allegedly killed his wife by biting her neck after an argument fueled by excessive drinking. The incident has raised concerns about the availability of illicit liquor despite the state's ban.

A village in Bihar's Madhepura district witnessed a terrible incident on Tuesday night. A man allegedly killed his wife in a shocking and violent way after an argument. The fight started because of the man's regular drinking.

Man bites wife to death after argument

The accused, Vilash Rishideo, is a resident of Shyam village. On Tuesday night, he had an argument with his wife, Sushila Devi, reports the Times of India. She was upset with him for drinking too much. Villagers say that in a fit of anger, Vilash overpowered her and bit her neck several times. This led to her death.

After the incident, Vilash ran away. Their children, three daughters and a son, started crying loudly. Hearing the cries, neighbours rushed to the house and found Sushila lying in a pool of blood, the TOI report added.

Arrest and police action

The villagers managed to catch Vilash and informed the police. A team from Gwalpara police station, led by SHO Ravi Kumar Paswan, reached the spot and arrested him. The police sent Sushila’s body for a postmortem.

The SHO confirmed that a case has been registered against Vilash based on the statement given by Sushila's family members.

Villagers blame spurious liquor

The entire village is in shock after the incident. Many villagers blamed the easy availability of illegal and spurious liquor in the region for the growing number of crimes. They said that even though there is a liquor ban in Bihar, alcohol is still being sold in many places.

They urged the police and local administration to take strict steps to stop the illegal sale of liquor and ensure that the ban is properly enforced.