Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is resigning from the Legislative Council after his Rajya Sabha election, as per constitutional rules. This is expected to lead to a leadership change in the state, with potential successors being discussed.

Nitish Kumar to Resign from Bihar Council, Paving Way for New Leadership

Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav on Monday reflected on a high-stakes transition in Bihar regarding Nitish Kumar's resignation, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I cannot tell... He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha, and he will make a decision," he said.

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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council today, March 30, following his election to the Rajya Sabha on March 16. This move is in compliance with the Constitution, which requires members to vacate their state legislature seat within 14 days of being elected to Parliament. Kumar's resignation is expected to pave the way for a change in Bihar's leadership, with potential contenders including BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar. The JD(U) leader is likely to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 9.

On March 5, Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections, expressing "full support" to the new Cabinet. Meanwhile, JDU MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Sunday said that the party president and Bihar CM will tender his resignation from the post of MLC on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that while the party members were reeling, the CM made the decision to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council. "Yes, he is doing so. Everyone wanted the same (that he should not resign from the CM post), but he did not agree...," he said.

Nitish Kumar Re-elected JD(U) President Unopposed

Along with this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was, on Tuesday, unanimously elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post. The announcement was made in the national capital by JDU leader Anil Hegde during a press conference, who outlined the election process. He stated that the last date for filing nominations was March 22, scrutiny was conducted on March 23, and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations was today at 11 am. With only Nitish Kumar's nomination in contention, he was declared elected unopposed.

Yadav Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Emotional Blackmail'

The Bihar Minister also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in emotional blackmail against the people of her state as a desperate political ploy ahead of the state assembly elections. Yadav said, "Mamata Banerjee is scared. She has ruined the public in 15 years... The public has decided to remove Mamata Banerjee, so she is using emotional blackmail." His remarks come after CM Banerjee claimed that the public will be unable to consume non-vegetarian food if the BJP is voted to power a day earlier while adressing a public gathering in Purulia.

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)