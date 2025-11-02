JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh arrested in Mokama murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. BJP MP Dharmshila Gupta slammed the opposition, stating the NDA government won't spare criminals. Police arrested Singh and two associates.

BJP Slams Opposition, Vows Action Against Criminals

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dharmshila Gupta launched a scathing attack on the opposition against the arrest of Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama in the Dularchand Yadav murder case. She stated that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, criminals won't be spared. "Since the very beginning, our opposition has been involved in robbery, kidnapping, and creating criminals to commit corruption and rape women; these same criminals are carrying out such acts... Our NDA government, under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, will not spare any criminal. Investigations are underway, and the truth will soon be revealed..," she said.

JD(U) Leader Arrested in Jan Suraaj Supporter's Murder

Earlier today, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

Police Detail Clash and Grounds for Arrest

On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

"On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the postmortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, and it is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma said while addressing the media on Sunday. (ANI)