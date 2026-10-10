A masked man was caught on camera stealing a gold chain from a deceased woman at a government hospital in Siwan, Bihar. The victim, Aarti Devi, had died from a snakebite. The viral video sparked outrage, raising serious security concerns.

A shocking incident at a government hospital in Bihar has triggered outrage after a masked man was caught on camera removing a gold chain from a deceased woman's body and walking away. The incident took place at Model Sadar Hospital in Siwan, where the footage has raised serious questions about security and the monitoring of areas where deceased patients are kept.

The incident reportedly occurred on October 7, 2026, near the hospital's registration counter. The video shows a masked man approaching a woman’s body placed on a stretcher. He appears to move the stretcher to a quieter spot before removing the gold chain from her neck, putting it away and leaving the area without being stopped.

The footage subsequently circulated on social media, bringing the incident to the attention of hospital authorities and prompting calls for action.

Watch the viral video here:

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Who Was the Woman?

The deceased woman was identified as Aarti Devi, 35, wife of Rajan Thakur and a resident of Bangra village in Bihar's Maharajganj area.

According to reports, Aarti had suffered a snakebite and was referred from Maharajganj Sub-Divisional Hospital to Siwan Sadar Hospital for further treatment. However, she died while being transported to the hospital. Her body was subsequently placed on a stretcher near the emergency department.

The reported theft has added to the distress surrounding the woman's death, with the incident prompting concerns about the dignity and security of deceased patients in government hospitals.

Hospital Files FIR, Police Begin Investigation

Following the circulation of the footage, the hospital administration initiated action and filed a police complaint. Hospital Superintendent Dr Anil Kumar Singh said the authorities had questioned healthcare workers and handed over the available CCTV footage and a photograph of the suspected man to the police.

The police are investigating the case and working to establish the man's identity. The evidence is expected to help investigators determine the circumstances of the incident and take appropriate legal action.

Earlier Jewellery Complaint Raises More Questions

The latest incident has also drawn attention to an earlier complaint involving missing jewellery at the same hospital. Relatives of another deceased woman had reportedly alleged that a silver anklet was missing from her body. A hospital sanitation worker was reportedly identified in connection with that complaint and handed over to the police.

The two incidents have intensified scrutiny of security arrangements at Siwan Sadar Hospital. Questions have been raised about how someone could approach a deceased patient, remove jewellery and leave without immediate intervention.

The investigation into the latest incident is ongoing.