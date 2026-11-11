According to the police, the three offenders were apprehended and the autorickshaw was recovered within five hours of the incident being reported.

According to the police, the three offenders were apprehended and the autorickshaw was recovered within five hours of the incident being reported.

A 19-year-old female was reportedly abducted and gang-raped by an autorickshaw driver and his two companions in Bihar on Tuesday, according to police, who added that the culprits had been apprehended.

The survivor was kidnapped in Rohtas district and transported to Aurangabad district, where the accused committed the atrocity. According to the police, the three offenders were apprehended, and the autorickshaw was recovered within five hours of the incident being reported.

The suspected driver was identified as Jamuna Ram, 41, of Chandar Bigha village in Aurangabad district's Barun police station area. His two colleagues were identified as Arvind Kumar, 32, and Nanhak Ram, 42.

What allegedly happened?

The girl had visited her paternal aunt's residence in Banjari before Diwali and was returning to Tilouthu on Tuesday evening. She requested an auto-rickshaw driver, who already had two guys in his car, to transport her to Tilouthu.

Instead of transporting the woman to her destination, the three guys transported her to Barun, where they reportedly sexually attacked her in a room. The auto-rickshaw driver then returned the victim to Tilouthu and reportedly attempted to leave after abandoning the girl in a remote location.

According to the police, the child sounded an alert, and the authorities were able to track down and arrest the driver with the help of residents.

Given the seriousness of the situation, a complaint of kidnapping and gangrape was filed with Tilouthu police station, and Rohtas superintendent of police (SP) Mr Raj established a special police squad led by SHO Subham Kumar to apprehend the last two offenders.

The accused driver revealed the identities of his colleagues and co-villagers, who were also apprehended from their hiding in Aurangabad. The autorickshaw used to commit the crime has also been retrieved.

The SP stated that additional legal action is being taken.