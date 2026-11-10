Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has suspended 15 officers for negligence and failure to resolve public applications under the Sahyog programme within the stipulated time, initiating strict departmental proceedings against the accused.

Bihar CM Suspends Officials Over Sahyog Programme Failures

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has suspended 15 officers and employees with immediate effect over allegations of failing to dispose of applications received under the 'Sahyog' programme within the stipulated time and negligence in ensuring their quality disposal. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat on Tuesday, the suspensions were ordered during the state-level 'Sahyog' camp held on November 10, 2026. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the officials.

Details of Administrative Action

The 15 officials and employees belong to different districts and departments, including Revenue and Land Reforms, Rural Development, Urban Development and Housing, and Public Health Engineering. The list includes circle officers, a Block Development Officer, executive and junior engineers, an assistant engineer and revenue personnel posted in districts such as Munger, Bhojpur, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Araria, Gaya, Jehanabad, Supaul, Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Sitamarhi and Gopalganj.

CM Directive on Grievance Resolution

The Chief Minister has also directed all district-level officers, departmental secretaries and officials of the Chief Minister's Secretariat to review not only the timely disposal of applications received through the 'Sahyog' portal but also the quality of their resolution. The directions further state that if it is found that applicants' grievances have not been genuinely resolved and that any official or employee has acted negligently or resorted to irregularities, strict disciplinary action should be taken against them. (ANI)

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