In a tragic turn of events in Bihar, a groom died in a road accident while on his way to his wedding. To protect the bride's future, both families decided to marry her to the groom's younger brother. The incident is now viral, and people on social media are debating if this was the right thing to do.

A wedding in Bihar turned into a scene of mourning in the blink of an eye, after an unexpected incident left everyone in shock. A groom, who was happily on his way with the wedding procession, died in a terrible road accident. But what happened next was even more surprising: the bride was married off to the deceased groom's younger brother. This emotional and shocking event has now sparked a huge debate on social media.

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What Exactly Happened?

According to the information available, the wedding procession was heading to the bride's house with great fanfare. The groom was sitting in a beautifully decorated car, excited to start a new chapter in his life. But fate had a cruel twist in store. On the way, the groom's car was involved in a serious accident. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot, before any medical help could reach him. As soon as the news of this tragedy broke, both families were plunged into deep sorrow. The joy and dancing of the relatives turned into tears in an instant.

Wedding with the Groom's Younger Brother

While the groom's family was dealing with the lightning strike of their son's sudden death, the bride's family faced a huge question about her future and their family's honour. They were in deep shock and worried about what would happen to their daughter. In this difficult situation, after hours of long discussions, the elders of both families came to a consensus and took a very tough and unusual decision. They decided to marry the bride to the deceased groom's younger brother. Following this, the younger brother was dressed in wedding clothes, and the marriage was completed with all the religious rituals.

Heated Debate in Society

As soon as the post about this incident went viral, it kicked off a massive debate. One group of people praised the decision, calling it "a brave step taken for the future of a helpless girl in a desperate situation." Many felt it was the right thing to do from a humanitarian point of view, to prevent the young woman's life from being ruined. However, another group is strongly opposing the decision. They argue that it is insensitive to hold a celebration like a wedding during a time of intense grief for a son who has just died. Overall, this strange and emotional wedding in Bihar has now caught the attention of the entire country.

A similar case was reported in 2021 from Uttar Pradesh. A groom had died of a heart attack at the wedding venue, and the elders had married the bride to his younger brother on the same day to secure her future.