Bihar SHOCKER! Bride Shot on Wedding Stage in Buxar, Video Surfaces
A bride, Aarti Kumari, was shot during her wedding ceremony in Buxar, Bihar. The accused, neighbour Deenbandhu, opened fire on stage and fled. The bride suffered a stomach injury and remains critical after being referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre.
A wedding celebration in Buxar turned into a scene of panic late Tuesday night after an 18-year-old bride was shot on stage, allegedly by her neighbour. The injured bride is in critical condition, while police are searching for the accused.
Bride shot during ritual on stage
The victim, Aarti Kumari, was standing on the wedding stage with her groom when the incident happened around 11 pm, police said. The couple was surrounded by family members and guests.
Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.
Shocking Video from Buxar, Bihar: Jilted Lover Shoots Bride During Jaimala Ceremony; 18yr Old Girl in Critical Condition in ICU pic.twitter.com/P3xt1KeZJc
— Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 25, 2026
During a ritual, a young girl, believed to be Aarti’s sister, applied vermillion on the groom’s forehead and then turned towards Aarti. At that moment, a man from among the guests standing in front of the stage allegedly fired at the bride.
The bullet struck Aarti in the stomach near her navel. The videos of shooting and injured victim have gone viral across social media platforms. Panic spread across the venue as people tried to help her while others rushed out in fear.
Accused identified, motive suspected
Police identified the accused as Deenbandhu, a neighbour of the victim. Locals suspect the shooting may be linked to a love affair, though officials have not confirmed the motive.
The accused is currently absconding. Police have detained his parents for questioning and launched raids to trace him.
According to Additional Station House Officer Chandan Kumar, the accused had earlier been jailed in a liquor-related case.
Medical treatment and current condition
Aarti was first taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment. She was later referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre for advanced care. Officials said she remains in critical condition.
Wedding called off after shooting
The wedding procession had arrived from Ballia district. Following the shooting, the ceremony was stopped and the procession returned soon after.
Police are continuing their investigation and have intensified efforts to arrest the accused.
