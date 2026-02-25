The victim, Aarti Kumari, was standing on the wedding stage with her groom when the incident happened around 11 pm, police said. The couple was surrounded by family members and guests.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Shocking Video from Buxar, Bihar: Jilted Lover Shoots Bride During Jaimala Ceremony; 18yr Old Girl in Critical Condition in ICU pic.twitter.com/P3xt1KeZJc — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) February 25, 2026

During a ritual, a young girl, believed to be Aarti’s sister, applied vermillion on the groom’s forehead and then turned towards Aarti. At that moment, a man from among the guests standing in front of the stage allegedly fired at the bride.

The bullet struck Aarti in the stomach near her navel. The videos of shooting and injured victim have gone viral across social media platforms. Panic spread across the venue as people tried to help her while others rushed out in fear.