Five government school teachers meant to guide and safeguard students on an educational tour have landed in trouble after being caught allegedly intoxicated at the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Supaul district.

Five government school teachers meant to guide and safeguard students on an educational tour have landed in trouble after being caught allegedly intoxicated at the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Supaul district. The incident unfolded on Friday at the Bhimnagar checkpoint, where officials grew suspicious of the teachers’ behaviour as they were returning from Nepal with students under the Chief Minister Bihar Darshan Scheme. A breath-analyser test soon confirmed all five were under the influence of alcohol.

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Inspector of the district prohibition team Sanjay Priyadarshi said, “When the teachers were inspected and a breath-analyser machine was used, the machine's readings shocked us. All five teachers were found to be under the influence of liquor.”

The arrested teachers have been identified as Deepnarayan Ram, English Kumar, and Dhirendra Kumar from Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya Parihari in Madhepura’s Kumarkhand block, along with Sivansh Kumar alias Shakti Shaman and Mithu Kumar from a middle school in Khagaria.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody while initiating suspension proceedings. The episode has triggered outrage within the administration, raising grave concerns about student safety during official trips.

Priyadarshi further slammed the teachers’ conduct, stating, “The arrested teachers have been sent to judicial custody. Instead of educating the children about historical sites, these teachers consumed liquor in the valleys of Nepal and were travelling with the children in an intoxicated state, raising serious questions about the safety of the students.”

Supaul District Magistrate Sawan Kumar has ordered immediate action, confirming that suspension proceedings are underway. Meanwhile, Madhepura DM Abhishek Ranjan has directed a detailed probe and sought a comprehensive report from the district education officer.

“Not only will cases be filed against these teachers under the liquor prohibition law, but they may even face termination from service,” said an official of the Madhepura district administration.