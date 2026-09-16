Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the Bihar floods a record-breaking crisis affecting 50 lakh people. After surveying the damage with CM Samrat Choudhary, he assured that the Central government will provide all necessary support to the state.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the flood situation in Bihar this year has "broken all records", with a large area affected and around 50 lakh people impacted, while assuring that the Central government will provide all necessary support to the state.

Chouhan, who visited a flood relief camp at Government Polytechnic College in Bhagalpur district along with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to meet flood-affected people, said relief and rescue operations were being carried out effectively under the state government's leadership. "The flood this year has broken all records. A large area has been inundated, affecting about 50 lakh of the population. We also saw crop and house damage at several locations. But it is satisfying that under the leadership of CM Samrat Choudhary, rescue and relief operations are going on very well," Chouhan said.

Relief Measures and Financial Aid

He highlighted the arrangements at relief camps, said, "In the relief camp of Bhagalpur, a temporary school and anganwadi have also been set up. Yoga is also being taught to the children here. All arrangements are being made. Rs 7000 per family has been deposited into the accounts of flood-affected families. PM Narendra Modi sent me here on behalf of the Central Govt. Along with the CM, I inspected several places today. There is a crisis. State Govt is working, and the Central Govt will extend all help to them"

State and Centre to Jointly Review Damage

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending the Union Minister to assess the flood situation and said the Centre and state government are jointly reviewing the damage caused by the floods. "I would like to thank PM Modi. To inspect and assess the crisis that hit Bihar, he sent Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. An aerial survey of several districts was done today. Everything will be reviewed. Govt of India and Bihar Govt are reviewing the damage together. After review, everything will be arranged. People have been demanding a permanent solution," Choudhary said.

Long-term Flood Management Plans

Choudhary also spoke about plans for long-term flood management, said, "In line with the vision of Marine Drive in the Munger-Bhagalpur stretch, we have decided to build an at-grade road there. We will not build an elevated road there to control the flood situation. We will connect the Ganga, Kosi and Gandak stretch to it."

Earlier in the day, Chouhan, alongside the Bihar CM, conducted an extensive ground survey of flood-affected regions and assured full assistance from the Central Government to help the state tide over the crisis. (ANI)