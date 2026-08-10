A passenger train made an unscheduled stop at a railway crossing in West Champaran for a family of four to board. The video has sparked outrage online.

People waiting at a railway crossing in Bihar were in for an unusual sight when a passenger train stopped right in front of them. Moments later, a family of four rushed towards a compartment and climbed on board, turning the crossing into an unscheduled boarding point.

The incident occurred near Kumarbagh railway station in West Champaran on August 8. The clip, captured on camera and shared on Instagram, has since gone viral, leaving social media users in shock and surprise.

The video showed a family of four standing near the closed railway crossing while cars and other vehicles waited for the train to pass. One member of the group was seen talking on the phone, which the person recording the clip believed was an acquaintance who helped arrange the stop.

"Train ko tempo bana diya," one social media user commented

Moments later, the Muzaffarnagar–Narkatiaganj Demu train arrived at the crossing. It first slowed down and then came to a complete halt. The four people waiting near the crossing quickly moved to the gate of a compartment and climbed inside. The footage also captured the gateman standing nearby, watching the incident unfold.

"Log ko aise chadhaya jaa raha hai, railway ka kya nuksaan jaa raha hoga (This is how people are boarding the train. Think how much loss the railway is incurring)," the man recording the video said, calling on authorities to take action and questioning whether such stops are permitted. He also revealed that they had been waiting at the crossing for nearly an hour.

The video has sparked a wide range of reactions online. Many expressed disbelief that a train could make an unscheduled stop at a crossing for passengers, while others raised concerns about the financial loss to the railway.

"Jaa ye to train ko tempo bana diya," one user commented. "Bihar hai kuch bhi ho sakta hai," another wrote.

The incident has raised questions about railway discipline and passenger safety. Railway officials have not issued an official statement on the matter. However, the video has put the spotlight on the lack of enforcement of rules at railway crossings.

Some users have called for strict action against the passengers and railway staff involved.