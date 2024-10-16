Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

An elephant went on a wild rampage, causing chaos on a busy road in India, attacking a car and a bus -- and creating one heck of an unexpected traffic jam as shocked onlookers caught the incident on camera.

In a shocking display of animal-human conflict, an elephant went on a destructive rampage reportedly at a Dussehra fair in Bihar’s Chapra district on Saturday. The incident, which quickly escalated into a scene of utter mayhem, saw the panicked crowd fleeing for their lives as the massive elephant wreaked havoc on the bustling market.

According to reports, the elephant, reportedly agitated and uncontrollable, stormed through the fairgrounds, destroying everything in its path for nearly two terrifying hours. In the chaos, multiple cars and buses were left mangled, their frames crushed under the weight of the elephant's fury. Eyewitnesses described the scene as one of utter panic, with people running for cover as the enraged creature thrashed through the area.

Videos of the rampage, now going viral on social media, capture the sheer destruction caused by the elephant's rampage. Shattered cars and buses, and frightened onlookers add to the tragic spectacle. The visuals have shocked the public, reigniting concerns over the delicate balance between human activities and wildlife.

While no casualties have been reported, the extensive damage has left many in disbelief, calling for stricter measures to prevent such incidents.

Also read: 'Govt to setup camps to prevent wild Elephant attacks': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Latest Videos