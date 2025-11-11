Congress' Tariq Anwar says Bihar's youth are eager for a change in government, predicting a Mahagathbandhan victory. JSP's Prashant Kishor advises voters to focus on local issues for the second phase of polling, downplaying security fears.

'Youth Want Change, Fed Up With Nitish Govt': Tariq Anwar

Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Tuesday stated that young people in Bihar believe a change in the current government will be directly proportional to a change in their future. Speaking to ANI, Anwar claimed that people were fed up with the Nitish Kumar-led government and were looking to give the opposition a chance. He stated that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government on November 14, which is when the results are expected to be declared. "The enthusiasm suggests that voting in this phase will be similar to the first phase. The voting percentage may be higher than in the first phase, and that enthusiasm is very high. Young people feel that if the government changes, their future will change. People are fed up with the government of the last 20 years, and there's a sense of unease about how to change it, form a new government, and give the opposition a chance. Our government will be formed on the 14th. We have full hope that our Chief Minister will be elected," Anwar said.

'Vote on Bihar's Issues': Prashant Kishor Downplays Security Fears

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday morning asserted that the voting in Bihar should focus on the state's issues, downplaying the heightened security measures in the state following a blast in Delhi, in which eight people were killed. Speaking to ANI, Kishor argued that things like the Delhi blast near the Red Fort may 'sometimes happen' during elections, and people in Bihar needn't get terrified. Extending support to the government, he said that the people of Bihar and the country have elected leaders to Parliament to ensure security. He emphasised that security is being handled by the elected government and assured that all necessary actions will be taken. Voting is currently underway in Bihar's second and final phase of assembly elections. "Such things are occasional during elections. There's no need for the people of Bihar to be terrified by this. It's an election in Bihar. Voting should be based on Bihar's issues. For security, the people of Bihar and the country have elected people to Parliament. We all stand with the government and Parliament. The government will take whatever action is necessary," Kishor said.

High-Stakes Second Phase Underway

The second phase of polling in Bhagalpur district will also cover six other constituencies - Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Kahalgaon, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar - setting the stage for a high-stakes contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The state witnessed a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour. A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

Fate of 12 Ministers in the Fray

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)