Officers from Bengaluru Customs at Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on Tuesday and seized 5 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 1.75 crores, as per a release. The passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Details of the Seizure

The seizure was made during routine screening of international arrivals at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, Terminal 2. Customs officers, acting on intelligence or during baggage examination, discovered the contraband concealed in the passenger's luggage.

Hydroponic ganja, a high-potency cannabis grown using advanced hydroponic cultivation methods without soil, commands premium prices in the illegal drug market. The seized quantity of 5 kilograms carries an estimated street value of ₹1.75 crores, making it a significant bust for the airport customs authorities.

Arrest and Investigation

The arrested passenger was travelling from Bangkok, a route frequently monitored by customs officials due to drug trafficking concerns. Following the seizure, the individual was immediately taken into custody and formal arrest procedures were initiated under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) oversees customs operations at major Indian airports. This seizure highlights the continued vigilance of customs officers in combating drug smuggling through international airports.

Further investigation is underway to determine if the arrested individual is part of a larger drug trafficking network. The passenger will be produced before a magistrate for judicial remand as per legal procedures.