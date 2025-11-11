RJD MP Manoj Jha stated a "big wave" of change will oust the NDA in the Bihar elections. He claimed people rejected diversionary tactics by PM Modi and others, focusing instead on real issues like jobs, migration, and social security.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha on Tuesday expressed confidence in a Mahagathbandhan victory in the ongoing Bihar elections, saying that the change which was seen in the first phase of polling has turned into a "big wave", which will oust the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the State. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had employed various electoral tactics to divert attention away from issues of jobs, migration and social security, but said that these were rejected by people of Bihar who are focusing on the real issues.

"The change that knocked on our doors in the first phase is now turning into a big wave of change... The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the UP CM, and countless other ministers tried their best to change the pitch in Bihar so that no one could discuss jobs, migration, or social security. But Bihar hasn't gone away from its pitch," the RJD leader told ANI here.

Jha on National Security

Manoj Jha also condoled the loss of lives in the recent Delhi blast, urging the Central government to "not involve national security in domestic political affairs; take firm action."

"Everyone is concerned that not a single life should be lost, and any death should be treated as a mere statistic. We simply request, with folded hands: don't involve national security in domestic political affairs; take firm action; and punish the guilty," he said.

Congress Echoes Anti-NDA Sentiment

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal emphasised the "palpable sentiment" against the National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, asserting that the people are "yearning" for a change in the state. As polling for phase two of the elections is underway, Venugopal urged voters to turn out in large numbers and participate in the voting process.

Phase Two Polling Details

The second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state.

A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections.

45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state, which include 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban areas. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations, and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state. (ANI)