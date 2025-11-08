Congress leaders express strong confidence in winning the Bihar Assembly elections. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai cites a "mood for change," while party president Mallikarjun Kharge dismisses NDA's claims and criticizes their 'jungleraj' narrative.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai stated on Saturday that the people of Bihar are in a mood for change and that the Mahagathbandhan is in a strong position following the first phase of the election. While speaking with ANI, Ajay Rai said, "...Wherever we went, every person is in the mood for change, and change will happen because the youth are worried about their future, the farmers are worried about price... in the first phase, we are in a very strong position and we are going to form the government..."

Kharge Dismisses BJP Claims, Questions 'Jungleraj' Narrative

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence in the people's verdict in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, dismissing the BJP's claims and slogans as baseless. "We have faith in the people. We know where they get their data and figures from. Earlier, they also gave a slogan of 400 pairs and the like. But we have faith only in the people. People will do justice and decide what's best for them," he said when asked about NDA's confidence of winning 160 plus seats in the Bihar assembly election.

Targeting the NDA's 'jungleraj' narrative, the Congress chief questioned the ruling alliance's failure to address law and order issues and infiltration during their long tenure. "Jungle Raj and all these things are old issues. Why did they not end jungleraj in 20 years? Why didn't the push out infiltrators? This is a failure of the central government and the state government. I want to call out their double-engine government for this failure," he added.

Election Heats Up for Second Phase

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, Bihar is now gearing up for the second phase of the elections in 122 Assembly constituencies on November 11.

NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and others, is looking to retain power for a second term; the Mahagathbandhan, comprising Congress, RJD, left parties, and VIP, is looking to get back to power. Jan Suraaj, which made a debut in the electoral fray, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies on its own. The results for the Legislative Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.