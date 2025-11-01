AAP MP Sanjay Singh slammed Bihar's law and order ahead of elections, citing the Mokama murder of a Jan Suraaj supporter. Two SHOs were suspended in the case. AAP is contesting 132 seats, with a key focus on the Begusarai constituency.

AAP MP Questions Law and Order Singh expressed his concerns about the open display of weapons and firing incidents, asking how such activities could occur despite the elections. He compared the situation to Uttar Pradesh, where even licensed weapons are required to be submitted during Gram Pradhan elections."Weapons are submitted during elections, then how are they roaming openly with weapons? I have seen in UP's Gram Pradhan elections that even those who have licensed weapons have to submit them... How are firing incidents taking place?", Singh told ANI.The AAP MP highlighted the violence that followed the murder of Dularchand Yadav, with attacks, stone-pelting, and firing incidents reported even during his last rites."Even when Dularchand Yadav's body was being taken for last rites, attacks were still taking place, stone-pelting and firing incidents were being reported," Singh said.Singh questioned whether this was a reflection of good governance in Bihar, leaving it to the people to decide."Bihar's people should be deciding whether this is good governance or a bad one," he said. Details of Mokama Murder Case On Saturday, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, in Bihar's Mokama, officials confirmed.According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. AAP Campaign and Begusarai Focus Sanjay Singh is one of the 40 star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Elections, including National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The list also includes senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sandeep Pathak, and Satyendar Jain.The AAP has announced candidates for 132 seats.MP Singh campaigned for Dr. Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bihar. Traditionally considered a BJP stronghold, dominated by upper-caste 'Bhumihaar' voters, Begusarai (Constituency 146) will witness the party's sitting MLA and a Bhumihaar leader, Kundan Kumar, seeking re-election. The Congress has once again fielded its former MLA Amita Bhushan, also a Bhumihaar face, while Jan Suraaj has entered the fray with Surendra Kumar Sahani as its candidate, adding a new dynamic to the battle.The BJP has held the seat continuously since 2000, except in the 2015 Assembly elections, when Congress leader Amita Bhushan secured a victory. This time, with Jan Suraaj making its debut and both NDA and Mahagathbandhan deploying their full machinery, the Begusarai seat is poised for an intense contest that could set the tone for the rest of the election.The constituents of Begusarai are looking towards a party that can get them better employment opportunities in the region. The area's demographics are crucial to understanding the factors that will influence election results, including caste.It is worth noting that the contest in Begusarai since 1962 has been between various political parties, but mainly between Bhumihaar candidates.It may be noted that the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency has continuously been held by the BJP since 2014, with sitting MP Giriraj Singh serving as the Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. Election Schedule Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Ahead of the Bihar elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also launched its campaign for several seats. AAP MP Sanjay Singh, on Saturday, questioned the law and order situation in Bihar, citing the recent Mokama murder case.Singh expressed his concerns about the open display of weapons and firing incidents, asking how such activities could occur despite the elections. He compared the situation to Uttar Pradesh, where even licensed weapons are required to be submitted during Gram Pradhan elections."Weapons are submitted during elections, then how are they roaming openly with weapons? I have seen in UP's Gram Pradhan elections that even those who have licensed weapons have to submit them... How are firing incidents taking place?", Singh told ANI.The AAP MP highlighted the violence that followed the murder of Dularchand Yadav, with attacks, stone-pelting, and firing incidents reported even during his last rites."Even when Dularchand Yadav's body was being taken for last rites, attacks were still taking place, stone-pelting and firing incidents were being reported," Singh said.Singh questioned whether this was a reflection of good governance in Bihar, leaving it to the people to decide."Bihar's people should be deciding whether this is good governance or a bad one," he said.On Saturday, two station house officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, in Bihar's Mokama, officials confirmed.According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.Sanjay Singh is one of the 40 star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly Elections, including National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The list also includes senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sandeep Pathak, and Satyendar Jain.The AAP has announced candidates for 132 seats.MP Singh campaigned for Dr. Meera Singh in Begusarai, Bihar. Traditionally considered a BJP stronghold, dominated by upper-caste 'Bhumihaar' voters, Begusarai (Constituency 146) will witness the party's sitting MLA and a Bhumihaar leader, Kundan Kumar, seeking re-election. The Congress has once again fielded its former MLA Amita Bhushan, also a Bhumihaar face, while Jan Suraaj has entered the fray with Surendra Kumar Sahani as its candidate, adding a new dynamic to the battle.The BJP has held the seat continuously since 2000, except in the 2015 Assembly elections, when Congress leader Amita Bhushan secured a victory. This time, with Jan Suraaj making its debut and both NDA and Mahagathbandhan deploying their full machinery, the Begusarai seat is poised for an intense contest that could set the tone for the rest of the election.The constituents of Begusarai are looking towards a party that can get them better employment opportunities in the region. The area's demographics are crucial to understanding the factors that will influence election results, including caste.It is worth noting that the contest in Begusarai since 1962 has been between various political parties, but mainly between Bhumihaar candidates.It may be noted that the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency has continuously been held by the BJP since 2014, with sitting MP Giriraj Singh serving as the Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source