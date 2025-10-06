The polls for Bihar's 243 constituencies will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting set for November 14. The significant security measure involves forces like the CRPF and BSF.

New Delhi [India]: In a major security preparedness move, more than 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), comprising over 5,000 personnel, have been earmarked for deployment across Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The deployment includes 121 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and around 400 from the Border Security Force (BSF), along with contingents from other CAPFs such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), sources privy to the development told ANI on Monday.



Of the 400 companies, 99 companies of the BSF have already reached Bihar, and the movement of other CAPF contingents is underway. As per sources, the overall number of companies could increase depending on security assessments and further directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The deployment may eventually scale up to nearly 1,600 companies in the run-up to the polls.

Election on November 6 and 11

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. The state has 243 assembly constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the current assembly ends on November 22, 2025. Addressing a press conference, Kumar highlighted the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) launched on June 24, 2025, and praised the efforts of 90,217 booth-level officers who ensured the voter list was meticulously updated. The CEC urged voters to treat the upcoming elections as a “festival of democracy,” comparable to the enthusiasm shown during Chhath, and encouraged full participation. He lauded Bihar’s officers for setting an example in voter list management and said their work could inspire the rest of the country.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly, whose term ends on November 22, currently comprises 131 seats held by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) -- including the BJP (80), JD(U) (45), HAM(S) (4), and two Independents -- while the Mahagathbandhan bloc has 111 seats, consisting of the RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

(With inputs from ANI)