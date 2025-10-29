Amit Shah declared NDA’s victory in Bihar “certain,” predicting Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s “game will be over by 1 pm” on November 14. He likened the NDA to the “five Pandavas,” uniting under Modi and Nitish Kumar to end “jungle raj.”

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday affirmed National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, stating that their victory is certain, stating Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rahul Gandhi's game will be over until 1 pm on November 14.

Shah also lauded the crowd that emerged during his rally in Samastipur, noting that he had travelled across the state and had witnessed the same crowd everywhere.

"I have travelled across the entire state of Bihar -- and I have seen such massive crowds everywhere. On the 14th, the counting will begin at 8 a.m., ballot boxes will open at 9, and by 1 o'clock, Lalu and Rahul's game will be over ("1 bajte-bajte Lalu-Rahul ka supda saaf")." Amit Shah said.

NDA Like ‘Five Pandavas’

Amit Shah also drew parallels between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahabharata, asserting that the NDA is like "panch pandavas" and lauding the unity within the alliance.

"This is not an election to make our candidates legislators, nor to make them ministers this upcoming election is to free Bihar from "jungle raj." In the NDA, all five of our allies are fighting this election together, like the five Pandavas," he said.

He stressed that Mahagathbandhan might have more parties in its alliance. Still, NDA has the support of PM Narendra Modi, the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the youthful energy of Chirag Paswan, the lifelong dedication of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the experience of Upendra Kushwaha.

"In the NDA, Bihar has the support of Modi ji, the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish ji, the youthful energy of Chirag Paswan, the lifelong dedication of Jitan Ram Manjhi, and the experience of Upendra Kushwaha. Though they (the opposition) may be greater in number, just like the Pandavas in the great battle, the NDA's victory in this electoral war is certain," Shah added.

Attack on Dynastic Politics

Earlier today, Amit Shah, took a sharp jibe at the Mahagathbandhan alliance for favouring family members in leadership positions rather than capable political leaders, contrasting it with how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded 25-year-old Maithili Thakur.

"We gave a ticket to 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, who has no political background. Can this ever happen in RJD or Congress? Lalu ji wants to make his son (Tejashwi Yadav) the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Darbhanga.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mahagathbandhan, released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the polls, while addressing a joint press conference in Patna.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda since the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored it soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

