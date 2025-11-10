BJP's Ashwini Choubey exudes confidence in an NDA victory with a massive majority as campaigning for the second phase of Bihar polls concludes. Top leaders Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi made final appeals to voters before the November 11 polling.

BJP leader Ashwini Choubey on Sunday exuded confidence in the NDA's win in the Bihar Assembly election with a massive majority. He also appealed to the voters to turn out in the second phase of the election. "I think we are at 70% and the rest are all at 30%. The NDA government is going to be formed with a massive majority. I appeal to the people of Bihar to vote in large numbers," Ashwini Choubey told ANI. "The NDA government will be formed and Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister again," he added.

Leaders Make Final Push as Campaigning Ends

Meanwhile, as campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday, top leaders from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan made their final push to win voters ahead of polling on November 11.

NDA's Rallies and Assurances

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a massive rally in Sasaram, set a strong nationalist tone, warning of a "decisive response" to any future terror attacks while announcing plans for a defence corridor in Bihar. "On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am saying, if terrorists fire a bullet, hum goli ka jawab goley se denge," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would establish an ordnance factory in the state.

In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary reaffirmed NDA unity and said that Nitish Kumar will continue to remain Chief Minister if NDA returns to power in the state. "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will remain so," he said.

Mahagathbandhan's Counter-Attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, intensified his attack on the BJP-led government, alleging "vote theft" and urging Bihar's youth to stay vigilant. "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes," Gandhi said, calling on Gen Z voters to "protect their future." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential, asserting, "I want that instead of Made in China, Made in Bihar should be written on mobile phones."

Bihar Awaits Second Phase Verdict

With the campaign now closed, Bihar stands at a critical juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11, and results will be declared on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The newcomer Jan Suraaj party is also giving tough competition to the NDA and the MGB. (ANI)