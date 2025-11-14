As the NDA leads in Bihar, Minister Santosh Kumar Suman stated the 'double-engine government' will work with enthusiasm for the people and boost employment. He confirmed Nitish Kumar will continue as the Chief Minister.

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leads, Bihar Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) national president Santosh Kumar Suman on Friday said that the double-engine government will work with enthusiasm for the people.

Speaking to ANI, Suman said that the election results will boost their resolve to generate employment opportunities in Bihar. "I want to thank the people of Bihar. The government will work with great enthusiasm and calibre for the people. The mandate that has been given to us will inspire us to spend more energy in developing Bihar. The double-engine government will ensure that PM Modi's help for the scheme remains. Our resolve to generate employment opportunities will also get a boost. Bihar will be a developed state," the Bihar Minister said. "Nitish Kumar will be the CM. We have all agreed to it. He will take the oath in two to three days," he added.

NDA Heads Towards Historic Victory

NDA is leading in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's popularity driving the surge. They're poised to break the 2010 record, when the NDA won 206 seats. The current trends showcase that the people have once again bestowed their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the NDA is heading towards yet another historic victory.

Seat Distribution Trends

In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a total of 201 seats, with BJP leading in 91, JDU in 81, LJP 21, HAM 4 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 1:30 pm. RJD leads in 27 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 4, while CPI-M 1, taking the total to 36, as per data from the EC at 1:30 pm. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.

A Test of Trust for 'Sushashan Babu'

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.

Reinvigorated BJP-JD(U) Alliance

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability. (ANI)