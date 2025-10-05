Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that Bihar's 243 assembly constituencies, including 2 ST and 38 SC seats, will go to polls before the assembly term ends on November 22, 2025. He urged voters to participate enthusiastically.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday provided key details about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections 2025. He said the state has a total of 243 assembly constituencies, including 2 reserved for STs and 38 reserved for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is set to end on November 22, 2025 and elections will be conducted before that date.

Gyanesh Kumar on booth officers' training and SIR

CEC Gyanesh Kumar highlighted that the Election Commission of India had conducted extensive training for booth-level officers, marking the first time such focused training was provided to ensure smooth electoral processes.

The CEC also noted the successful completion of the Systematic Electoral Roll (SIR), which was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed well within the deadline. He congratulated voters across the country for their active participation in the SIR process.

Addressing the people of Bihar, the Chief Election Commissioner urged all citizens to participate in the elections with enthusiasm. “We congratulate the voters of India. Thank you to everyone for the successful SIR process. I appeal to all the voters of Bihar to celebrate this festival of democracy with the same enthusiasm as you celebrate Chhath. Everyone should vote and ensure their participation,” he said.

He added, "Approximately 65 lakh names were deleted earlier, and now 3.66 lakh names have been deleted, which are of ineligible voters... If anyone has any complaint, they can appeal to the District Magistrate. As far as their lists are concerned, you all must have seen them. At the District Collector level, that list has been given to the District Presidents of every political party…"

New initiatives and voter list update

Gyanesh Kumar announced that 17 new initiatives have been successfully implemented in Bihar to improve the conduct of elections and vote counting. He explained that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are responsible for preparing and maintaining the voter lists, with one ERO in each of Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies. Along with 90,207 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), these officials completed a major voter list cleansing exercise after nearly 22 years, ensuring accurate and updated electoral rolls ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

Counting transparency and digital voter data

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar highlighted new measures to improve counting transparency and voter information in Bihar. He said that previously, mismatches in Form 17C and EVM results required full counting of VVPATs, and now postal ballots will also be counted before the final two rounds of EVM counting. Additionally, with the progressive rollout of ECI-NET, voters will soon be able to access digital index cards showing detailed statistics, including the total number of voters and gender-wise participation, shortly after the election concludes.

The CEC's message comes amid preparations to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the state, with the Election Commission emphasising the importance of voter participation, awareness, and adherence to electoral guidelines.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to see active campaigning by political parties, and the Election Commission has been proactive in organising voter awareness programmes and training initiatives for election staff. The SIR process has been an essential step in updating voter lists, removing duplications, and adding new eligible voters ahead of the polls.

Authorities are confident that with the combination of modern technology, trained personnel, and public awareness efforts, the upcoming Bihar polls will reflect the true spirit of democracy.