RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged on Sunday that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers, each with a different address and age. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav presented two different EPIC numbers which he said belonged to Vijay Sinha. "We conducted research...You can call it a revelation or a fraud, that is up to you and the people of Bihar. This voter list, which has been uploaded after the SIR (Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll), in which it is clearly visible that Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two EPIC numbers and his age is also different in both the places, so there is fraud in the voter card as well as in the age," he said. Yadav claimed that the two EPIC numbers belong to Lakhisarai and Bankipur, respectively.

"He has voter cards from two places, one is from Lakhisarai and the other is from Bankipur assembly constituency. This is of the Bankipur Assembly seat, in which his age is 60 years, and you can see his age is 57 years in Lakhisarai in the draft voter list after the SIR. The public should know who is doing fraud. Lakhisarai Assembly EPIC No is IAF3939337 while Bankipur Assembly EPIC No is AFS0853341," the RJD leader said. He added, “In January's list, Bankipur was mentioned in his affidavit. When the BLO went to Lakhisarai, he would have signed, and when the BLO went to Bankipur, he would have signed there too, that is why his name has appeared in separate voter lists from both places.”

Tejashwi Demands FIR Against Sinha

Attacking the SIR exercise, Tejashwi demanded an FIR be registered against Sinha. "Either Election Commission's SIR exercise in Bihar is fraud, otherwise the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Kumar Sinha is committing fraud...An FIR should be filed against him," the RJD leader said. This development follows after the Patna Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) requested RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to submit the details of the EPIC card he mentioned in the press conference on August 2.

Addressing the electoral officer's notice, Tejashwi said, "People talk about sending me to jail, and I also get to know about the notice through the media. When do I get the notice? It was handed over to me on August 7. The notice that came on the 7th in the evening, and the speed post came on August 8 in the morning, and we sent our reply the next day. Before we could respond, the media trial began, and the media got to know about it before us and the date was also given as August 16."

"Now my question is, will the Election Commission send a notice to the Patna district administration and the Lakhisarai district administration to Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha? What action will be taken against Vijay Kumar Sinha? If an attempt is made to take action against us, will action be taken against the Deputy Chief Minister, as well?" he asked. Attacking the BJP, Tejashwi alleged, "The BJP is destroying democracy and the Constitution. With evidence, we will put our view in the court."

The Patna ERO on Wednesday again requested that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav submit the details of the EPIC card. In a letter, the Patna Electoral Registration Officer said that despite earlier requests, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card had not been submitted for verification. "The details of the EPIC card mentioned by you in the press conference on 02.08.2025 were requested for thorough investigation, but till now, the desired documents and a copy of the EPIC card have not been provided from your level. Therefore, it is requested again that details should be made available to the undersigned by the afternoon of 08.08.2025 so that it can be thoroughly investigated," the letter said. ERO had on Sunday asked the RJD leader to provide the details of the EPIC card he mentioned during his press conference, so that the matter can be thoroughly investigated. The row began when Tejashwi first alleged that his name was not there in the new draft voter list released on August 1 and later he alleged that his EPIC number had been changed.